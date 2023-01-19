Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show

The Queen of Pop added second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas along with a third show in New York

By Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on January 19, 2023 04:40 PM
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna. Photo: Ricardo Gomes

Fans across the nation can't wait to celebrate with Madonna!

The Queen of Pop announced additional North American dates for her upcoming The Celebration Tour shortly after tickets became available via presale on Thursday.

The 35-city event will commemorate the singer's four decades of hit music and saw fans flocking to Ticketmaster to snag tickets after the initial announcement earlier in the week.

Second shows have been added in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as a third show in New York.

Devotees described the stress of obtaining seats to the in-demand tour on social media, harking back to the struggles felt by countless Swifties when tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour were released in November.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna, 64, previously said in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.

Kicking off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour will make stops in 35 North American cities, wrapping Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then, Madonna wil head overseas for European shows in London, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more from Oct. 14 through Dec. 1.

Tickets for the added dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna's website.

The Live Nation-produced tour was announced with a hilarious video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer referencing Madonna's iconic Truth or Dare documentary by playing the classic game with the superstar.

Known from RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen (born Caldwell Tidicue) will perform as a special guest for every show of the tour.

See below for Madonna's The Celebration Tour dates.

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena - JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena - JUST ADDED

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre - JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden - JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena - JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center - JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center - JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center - JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena - JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

