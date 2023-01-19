Entertainment Music Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show The Queen of Pop added second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas along with a third show in New York By Topher Gauk-Roger Published on January 19, 2023 04:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Madonna. Photo: Ricardo Gomes Fans across the nation can't wait to celebrate with Madonna! The Queen of Pop announced additional North American dates for her upcoming The Celebration Tour shortly after tickets became available via presale on Thursday. The 35-city event will commemorate the singer's four decades of hit music and saw fans flocking to Ticketmaster to snag tickets after the initial announcement earlier in the week. Second shows have been added in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as a third show in New York. Devotees described the stress of obtaining seats to the in-demand tour on social media, harking back to the struggles felt by countless Swifties when tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour were released in November. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna, 64, previously said in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York. Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! Kicking off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour will make stops in 35 North American cities, wrapping Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then, Madonna wil head overseas for European shows in London, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more from Oct. 14 through Dec. 1. Tickets for the added dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna's website. The Live Nation-produced tour was announced with a hilarious video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer referencing Madonna's iconic Truth or Dare documentary by playing the classic game with the superstar. Known from RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen (born Caldwell Tidicue) will perform as a special guest for every show of the tour. See below for Madonna's The Celebration Tour dates. Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena - JUST ADDED Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Mon Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena - JUST ADDED Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre - JUST ADDED Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden - JUST ADDED Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena - JUST ADDED Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center - JUST ADDED Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center - JUST ADDED Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center - JUST ADDED Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena - JUST ADDED Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - JUST ADDED Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – JUST ADDED Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2 Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Tue Oct 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome