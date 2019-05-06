Madonna Announces Intimate 'Madame X' Theater Tour Across North America This Fall

In advance of her upcoming Madame X album, Madonna has announced an intimate theater tour across North America this fall.

On Monday morning, the 60-year-old pop icon revealed that the Madame X tour will include multiple shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn this September, followed by a short residency at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago in October, and another at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater in November.

Dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach — as well as European shows slated for 2020 — will be announced soon.

Advance ticket requests for the Madame X tour are available now through Friday, May 10. Ticket confirmation will be fulfilled by May 17.

Madonna shared her excitement about the news on Twitter soon after the trek was announced. “Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall,” she captioned a short promotional video co-staring Diplo.

She also shared a photo of herself getting cozy on the lap of her “Guru and Friend.”

In April, the Material Girl dropped a new single, “Medellín, with Colombian reggaeton star Maluma. In the accompanying music video, Madonna plays a riding crop-wielding cha-cha instructor who gets down with one of her students (Maluma) before they marry.

Madonna teased the her 14th studio LP, which will be released on June 14, in a series of Instagram posts last month.

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” she said in one clip. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”