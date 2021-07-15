Madonna Announces Madame X Concert Documentary: Watch the Trailer

The film — which documents Madonna's Madame X tour — will be available for streaming Oct. 8 on Paramount+

Madonna will soon share her adventures as her alter-ego Madame X.

On Thursday, the queen of pop, 62, announced that her concert documentary Madame X will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 8.

The film will document her last world tour, an intimate, theatrical outing on which she performed her hits, in addition to tracks off her genre-spanning 14th album Madame X, released in 2019.

Madonna Madonna | Credit: Ricardo Gomes

In a statement, the artist said: "Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity."

Madonna filmed the documentary in Lisbon, Portugal. Madonna and her children — David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella — relocated to the coastal city in 2017 so David could play soccer there. The Grammy winner has said the local culture inspired Madame X.

During the tour, the pop icon's eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, appeared dancing in a video projection while Madonna performed her hit "Frozen," and her younger daughters would join her onstage for a singalong to "Express Yourself."