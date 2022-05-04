Madonna Announces Finally Enough Love Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits

On Wednesday, Madonna announced a new remixes collection titled Finally Enough Love, set for a summer release, to highlight her 50 singles that have topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old iconic musician known as the "Queen of Pop" announced a new remixes collection titled Finally Enough Love to highlight her 50 singles that have topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart — she's the only artist with 50 No. 1 hits on any Billboard chart — set to be released this summer in multiple formats.

Marking the first release in Madonna's recent partnership with Warner Music Group to issue several catalog releases over multiple years, Finally Enough Love will first be available in a 16-track version. Set to drop on June 24 in digital, CD, and 2-LP vinyl formats, it'll feature selected remixes — both fan favorites and previously unreleased rarities — of Dance Club Songs chart-topping career-spanning hits from 1989's "Like A Prayer" and "Express Yourself" to 2019's "Medellín" with Maluma.

Madonna will also release an extended version of the compilation titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a complete set of remixed takes on every single track she's topped the Billboard chart with throughout her decades-long career, on August 19. Available digitally as well as in three-disc CD and six-LP vinyl formats, it'll feature over 220 minutes of remixes by DJs including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon and Avicii.

Fans can get their first taste of Finally Enough Love by listening to the "You Can Dance Remix Edit" of the classic "Into the Groove," originally released in 1985 for the Desperately Seeking Susan soundtrack, which dropped commercially for the first time on Wednesday.

The "Into the Groove" remix is a reworked take on an earlier version, originally released on her 1987 remix album You Can Dance, which has sold over five million copies worldwide to date. Calling back to the early career compilation and its success, Finally Enough Love will also include fresh versions of You Can Dance remixes of 1982's "Everybody" and 1983's "Physical Attraction."

In December 2021, Madonna released a remix of 1998's "Frozen" with Canadian DJ Sidekick after his trap version of the song went viral on TikTok with over 125,000 clips using the audio. March 2022 saw the release of two more remixes of the track with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML and American rapper/singer 070 Shake, respectively, though none of the new versions are set to appear on Finally Enough Love.

Earlier this week, Madonna hopped onstage with Maluma, 28, at his long-awaited Medallo en el Mapa homecoming concert at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Colombia to perform their collaboration "Medellín" and Madonna's 2000 hit "Music."

"Thank you, Medellín. So good to be back," said the superstar, who performed at the stadium during 2012's MDNA tour, after giving the reggaeton star a brief lap dance on stage.

Years after meeting at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the pair spoke to Rolling Stone in October 2021, and Maluma revealed Madonna "changed [his] vision in many ways" during the interview.

"I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself," he told Madonna. "Since I met you, that's something I always do, and I really appreciate that. Cheers."

Madonna, who performed with Maluma at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, also gave him a few pointers.