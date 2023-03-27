Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support Trans Rights, 'Celebrate the Beauty' of LGBTQ Community

The music icon added eight more shows to her The Celebration Tour, with Nashville's Dec. 22 stop specifically supporting trans rights

By
Published on March 27, 2023 11:05 AM
madonna
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Madonna is continuing to support the LGBTQ community.

The music icon, 64, added eight more shows to her The Celebration Tour on Monday, with Nashville's Dec. 22 stop specifically supporting trans rights.

"The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it's creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color," Madonna said in a press release, addressing anti-LGBTQ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states.

"Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f--- with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community," she added, referencing Bob the Drag Queen, who will be supporting the singer on her upcoming tour.

madonna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The press release revealed that a portion of proceeds from the Nashville show will go to various trans rights organizations.

In addition to her Nashville stop, Madonna has added new shows in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third night in both Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Madonna announced news of the 40-year-anniversary tour of her career in January, which kicks off this summer on July 17 in Vancouver.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the star previously said about the tour, which will also pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.

Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits

Tickets for the new dates part of The Celebration Tour will go on sale this week, with Citi and Official Fan Club presales starting on Tuesday and general sales starting Friday on Madonna.com.

