Madison Beer and Boyfriend Zack Bia Split: Source

Madison Beer and boyfriend Zack Bia have split.

Nearly one year after the singer and Bia first began their on-again, off-again relationship, the couple is going their separate ways, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Beer, 20, and Bia, 22, previously split last summer following an explosive argument outside of Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy in July. However, they rekindled their romance in December ahead of sealing the year closed with a New Years kiss.

The “Home with You” singer (who was discovered on YouTube by Justin Bieber) first sparked split rumors over the weekend when she posted a series of cryptic Tweets.

“Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by assh— and people who don’t care about you,” she Tweeted, following it up by begging followers to “pleeeeaaaseeeee listen to your heart.”

“oof i rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin up w s— i never deserved,” she posted.

Love can hurt like hell, and Beer even took some time to offer up advice to one follower who questioned her about dealing with heartbreak.

“You be patient. that’s really all. just be patient with yourself,” she said. RELATED: Madison Beer Opens Up About Online Bullying: ‘I Deal with This Every Day’ The fashionable couple recently jetted to Paris for Fashion Week in January, where they cozied up in the front row during the Off-White presentation.

Beer — who previously dated Brooklyn Beckham in 2017, but split due to “long distance” — began dating Bia following her very-public breakup from Jack Gilinsky when a recording emerged of her allegedly being verbally abused by the YouTube star.