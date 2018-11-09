Madison Beer Teams Up with Rapper Offset for 'Devilish' Breakup Song 'Hurts Like Hell'

Madison Beer really hopes it “Hurts Like Hell.”

The 19-year-old singer is ready to end 2018 with a bang, releasing the trap-influenced pop single “Hurts Like Hell” alongside Migos’ Offset.

“It’s the devilish side of a breakup song,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively about the first song off her upcoming album. “It’s about having someone who treated you poorly and you doing well without them and hoping that it hurts like hell.”

With lyrics like “I know I’m messing up your mind / The devil got you good this time,” Beer makes it clear that she’s ready for revenge.

Featured on the record is rapper Offset, 26, who loved the track, says Beer.

“Offset is so sick and so sweet!” says the “Dead” singer. “As awesome and big as he is, it was more of me having someone I could collab with that was on board. Somebody who really cared and loved the record and that was who he was.”

Beer wrote the catchy track alongside “angel” Charli XCX — a veteran songwriter responsible for Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love” — who came up with the idea behind “Hurts Like Hell.”

“I think it’s cool to write about things that are a topic like a breakup song,” says Beer. “I was able to turn it into something else that was a positive side; like I hope I learned something from being treated so poorly and I end up blossoming and I hope that you see me killing it now.”

Madison Beer Island

The “HeartLess” singer is now ready to embark on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour before she releases her album next year, on which she currently is putting the finishing touches. The project will be much different from her EP As She Pleases and is something she is really proud of.

“It’s definitely more elevated and more polished,” she says about the record, which is set for release in early 2019. “I’m really proud of it and I’m really excited for everyone to hear.”

Beer added that she hopes her new music allows her fans to “just feel confident and be themselves and persevere and always believe in yourself.”

Says the star: “It means the world to me that I get this platform and do what I do and just keep making songs that are going to inspire.”