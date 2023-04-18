Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has an exclusive excerpt from Madison Beer's new memoir, The Half of It

By
Published on April 18, 2023 11:05 AM
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony
Madison Beer. Photo: Matthew Priestley

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicidal ideation and contemplation.

Madison Beer is looking back on a difficult period in her life.

The "Dangerous" singer-songwriter writes about standing on her balcony and contemplating suicide at age 16 after having nude photos leaked online and parting ways with her manager and record label in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Half of It, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Beer, now 24, announced the book in February and spoke to PEOPLE about its inspiration in an interview at the time. "I really wanted to write this book now because I thought sharing some of the ups and downs in my life might be able to help other people navigate and relate," she said.

The musician continued, "I hope by sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else's expense thinks twice before they hit 'send.' I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated."

In the excerpt, which will be published by Harper Books on April 25, Beer takes readers back to a dark moment where she was overwhelmed by taking her career into her own hands and stood on her balcony as she considered jumping off.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer. Courtesy Harper Collins

While negotiating the details of going independent was rocky, the emotional turmoil of being dropped was harder to work through. It wasn't just a bump in my career—it was a hit to my personal life, too. Coupled with the trauma of having my nudes leaked, it completely shattered the image I had of Los Angeles and the industry. These two big, life-altering events happening back to back knocked me off my feet, tilted my world on its axis, and left me feeling like I had no idea who I was. I didn't know who I could trust anymore, and I didn't even know I needed to seek help for the way I was feeling.

It was a lot of conflicting emotions for a newly sixteen-year-old girl to try to shoulder on her own. I felt like I was my own worst enemy. I retreated more and more into myself, and it was the beginning of some of the darkest years of my life, starting at age sixteen and following me into my twenties. There were many times—just like the night my nudes were leaked—that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life.

Once, on a particularly heavy day, I climbed over the edge of my balcony in LA and stood there, a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground, my eyes going in and out of focus. I don't think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn't all that scared of being up so high.

My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it. The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn't something everyone pondered on a daily basis.

As for my career, starting over again was terrifying.

Even though I was eager to try, rebuilding my confidence after being dropped was a long and difficult process. I was a starry-eyed, naive girl when I first came out to Los Angeles, and as my mom and I started facing the industry on our own, I realized just how much of my blind confidence I'd lost. I went from having the support of an entire professional team and photo shoots on huge, shiny sets to shooting the cover for my next single with a handheld camera in my living room.

Not only was I starting over, but it felt like I was buried six feet under—like I had to dig myself back up to the surface first, and only then would I have a shot at a dream. Before, I'd been so excited to offer up new ideas and collaborate, but now, even though I had so many things I wanted to try, I wrote myself off before I even got a chance to voice them. I was well into my teenage years and plagued with insecurity, shouldering years of negative comments that made me believe I wasn't good enough to be taken seriously.

In rebranding myself, I wanted to move as far away from my "old" image as possible. I wanted my entrance back into the music world to be jarring enough that people would have to take me seriously. It was a big deal to reintroduce myself after being dropped by my label. There were a lot of eyes on me.

Ironically enough, as I began to slip into some of my darkest years, I was in the midst of rebranding myself as a strong, bad-ass independent female. It felt like the biggest diversion from the sweet bubblegum pop image I had before. I wanted to be a solid, empowering role model for my audience, but in reality I felt anything but.

My EP As She Pleases was the first step in rebuilding some of my confidence. I still cherish those songs and all they taught me. The title speaks for itself. It was my first try at writing my own music, and all I wanted to do was make music that I liked—it was that simple. In the beginning, writing my own music and becoming more involved in the production process was scary. The reckless confidence I had when I initially started in this industry had been worn down. When I'd tried to give creative input before, I was always shot down, made to feel like it was something I should leave up to the experts. I was terrified of being rejected, of not being good enough.

It took years before I could proudly call myself a songwriter. But the most amazing part about gaining confidence as an artist was finally feeling like my music was resonating with my listeners. I was actually putting out music I was proud of. After bending myself to other people's wills for so many years, I was doing as I pleased, slowly discovering myself and my own sound independent of outside opinion. I had a long road ahead, but I was taking steps in the right direction. A direction that felt bright.

Excerpted from The Half of It by Madison Beer. Copyright © 2023 by Harper Books. Reprinted by permission of Harper Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and his stunning girlfriend, Simi Khadra, were spotted showing off their love while exiting the Coachella Music Festival. The couple held hands and looked absolutely smitten with each other as they left the event. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits
SUGA Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary. Credit: Disney+
SUGA Shines in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary
Samara Joy attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Samara Joy Tells Congress 'Get It Together' amid TikTok Battle: 'A Platform That Unites' (Exclusive)
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris Cornell's Widow Vicky and Soundgarden Reach Resolution After Years-Long Legal Dispute
Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Halsey Parts Ways with Longtime Label Capitol Records Nearly a Year After Song Release Drama
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Did Bad Bunny Go (Sort of) Instagram Official with Kendall Jenner at Coachella? See Why Fans Think So
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023
Who Is 50 Cent's Girlfriend? All About Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean Teases New Music but Leaves Stage Early Due to Curfew During 'Disappointing' Coachella Set
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)
Alisan Porter Wedding
Singer and 'Curly Sue' Star Alisan Porter Marries Childhood Pal Justin de Vera (Exclusive)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Calvin Harris attends the Moët & Chandon Effervescence Event at Mrs Macquarie's Chair on December 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage); MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Selena, portrait ca. late 1980s
Selena's Life and Career in Photos
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Becky G Says 'Sometimes Things Don't Go the Way You Plan' amid Allegations of Fiancé's Cheating