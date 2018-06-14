Madison Beer Releases Self-Edited Music Video for Empowering Single 'Home with You'

Madison Beer isn’t going “Home with You” — and she’s taking full control of her music.

The singer, 19, released the new music video for her latest single, which is the third track off her debut EP As She Pleases.

“I want girls to feel an overwhelming sense of confidence when watching this video and listening to the song,” Beer tells PEOPLE exclusively about the video, which was shot in Detroit and Chicago. “The idea behind it was to follow different walks of life and highlight how badass women truly are.”

Madison Beer in "Home with You" music video

Adds Beer, who edited the music video herself: “I wanted to capture the essence of confidence, being strong and independent and also feeling yourself!”

The star — who is the only independent female solo artist currently ranking on the Top 40 Billboard Charts — was “100 percent” involved throughout the entire creative process and even filmed some of the footage herself.

Madison Beer in "Home with You" music video Courtesy Madison Beer

Beer recently wrapped her headlining tour and is now focused on finishing up her album. Teases the entertainer: “I am working really hard on my album, which will be coming very soon!”