Madison Beer said she "never thought" she'd be able to say this and that she's "so proud" of herselfe

Madison Beer Reveals She Is 1-Year 'Clean of Self-Harm': 'No One Around Me Really Knew I Was Struggling'

Madison Beer is marking a very emotional milestone.

The singer-songwriter, 21, revealed to fans that she is "officially one year clean of self harm" on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of a calendar reminder of the anniversary on her Instagram Stories.

"i never thought i'd be able to say this & i am so proud of myself," she captioned. "it has been an uphill battle, so whether you might b one day, one week, one month, or one year clean — i'm so proud of you."

Beer also shared a photo of what appeared to be flowers and a heartfelt note sent by a friend, which read: "a year ago today. proud of everything you do but this one's especially important to me. can't even put it into words. on your side always LB. through everything no matter what."

"don't even have words to describe how grateful i am for this one," Beer wrote alongside the shot. "@lenafultz you have been my guardian angel and a light in the dark. i am so so lucky to have found you..."

"thank u always for hearing me, seeing me, and loving me, exactly how i am," she continued.

The "Good in Goodbye" songstress went on to say in another post that "no one around me rlly knew i was struggling when i was."

"i hid not only my self harm, but my pain from the world," Beer shared, before encouraging followers to "not ignore the signs if you think someone you know might be struggling."

"reach out to your friends. u truly never know what goes on behind closed doors," she added. "if you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are valid and worthy of love and i believe in you."

The milestone comes a day after Beer opened up about her struggles with suicidal thoughts. In a video interview with NME published on Tuesday, the star revealed that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2019 while recording her upcoming album, Life Support.

“I was in a dark f------ place and I genuinely wanted to die," she recalled, crediting her team for being "super supportive" during the difficult time.

"I would sometimes go in the studio, we’d be in there for eight or nine hours and I would just be crying, ranting or raving about how I’ve never been this depressed and how I don’t know what to do," Beer said.

"I genuinely believe that the time I was creating my album and the time I was genuinely suicidal and not wanting to live anymore were ... intertwined for a reason," she continued. "That's why I call this album Life Support. It's because it kept me alive."

Beer added that making the record helped her rediscover herself.

"I found a passion and something that felt good. I was like, 'This is a reason to live and this is enough. I can be here for this,' " she explained. "It was a really special thing and an emotional journey."