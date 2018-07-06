American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is heading out on tour with her boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson — and luckily their relationship is stronger than ever.

“It’s awesome,” the 20-year-old singer, who was crowned more than a month ago on the season finale, told ET during rehearsals for the American Idol Live! 2018 Tour. “I mean, it’s like we get each other. We’re already reading each other’s minds, knowing what we’re gonna do next.”

Hutchinson, 19, placed second on the singing competition reboot and agreed that “it’s like dueting with yourself, almost” when he teams up with his girlfriend.

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson Maddie Poppe/Instagram

In May, Hutchinson announced their relationship during the last 15 minutes of the finale as Poppe was being crowned. “Well, Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week,” he said. “And she actually happens to be my girlfriend.”

After revealing the big news, the couple performed Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” together, holding hands as they looked into each other’s eyes. After their song, they were surprised with a free trip to Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.

The couple are getting ready to hit the road with the rest of the Top 7 finalists: Cade Foehner, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, and Michael J. Woodard.

The tour kicks off on July 11 in Redding, California, and concludes Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C.