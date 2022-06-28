Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull are among the artists slated to perform

Everything to Know About Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The New York City skyline is seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy's fireworks display July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey. It was the first time since 2000 that the Macy's display took place over the Hudson River and not the East River.

NBC is going out with a bang this Independence Day!

The network's annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is making its highly-anticipated return to New York City with its show-stopping, pyrotechnic tradition on Monday, July 4, 2022.

While the night sky is sure to be aglow, the stage is going to be just as bright due to the stars that are slated to perform during the broadcast — ranging from chart-topping artists to Broadway's finest.

In addition to the performances and firework display, the telecast will also include an inspiring, heartwarming segment titled "The American Spirit."

The annual accompaniment to the broadcast features everyday heroes and celebrity guests who share their stories about what it means to live in America. Participants this year include Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova, and Wolfgang Puck.

Furthermore, a dazzling tribute in light will shoot through the sky in what's known as Macy's "Golden Mile." The signature spectacle features thousands of golden-hued shells that create a mile-long shimmery stream across the East River.

From the performers to the firework details, here's everything to know about the Macy's 4th of July Spectacular that's right around the corner (and thousands of feet in the air)!

Who's hosting the 2022 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?

Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Returning to co-host the evening are NBC News' Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. The duo will guide the millions of spectators through the high-flying multi-sensory experience, an annual N.Y.C. tradition that dates back to 1976.

Who's performing at the 2022 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?

Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull Credit: Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A star-studded lineup is slated to take the stage ahead of the electrifying pyrotechnics on July 4th this year. The powerhouse list includes chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore.

In addition, the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will reunite for a memorable performance. That means Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze, and Anthony Veneziale will be bringing their talents to the starry scene.

Plus, Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer, and Jeigh Madjus will also hit the stage.

Meanwhile, Joaquina Kalukango — the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical Paradise Square — will deliver a patriotic medley of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful," accompanying the dramatic "Golden Mile" display.

How many fireworks will be lit off during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?

Fireworks are launched from the Brooklyn Bridge during Macy's Independence Day fireworks show on July 4, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

Thanks to Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, Macy's 46th edition of the firework spectacular will be brought to life with a 25-minute showcase of synchronized fireworks shooting in tandem with a moving score.

But these aren't just your typical fireworks! The electrifying exhibit is unique due to its intricate aerial designs in 30 different shapes and colors leaving your eyes open wide. This year, look out for a tall hat, mushroom, and little snake shells — plus, tricolor conjoined rings and expressive smiling faces.

(Fun fact: This year 1,900 shells and effects will be launched into the night sky per minute!)

When to watch the 2022 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?

The Empire state Building is seen during the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show from Queens, New York on July 4, 2017. Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty

The event will air Monday, July 4 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and the network's streamer, Peacock. Following the show, an encore presentation will follow from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET on NBC.