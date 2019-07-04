Macklemore Opens Up On How Sobriety Changed His Relationship with Mother-in-Law

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty

Macklemore opened up on his relationship with his mother-in-law with a comment on Instagram, revealing how much their relationship has changed for the better since he got sober.

The 36-year-old rapper initially posted a picture of himself alongside his wife Tricia Davis’ mother, Diana, as the pair took a break from shopping and eating in Paris to capture the moment on camera.

“Out here in Paris with my mama in law. Glowed up. Grown up. She used to not trust my ass at all, as I’d sneak in and out of her house to visit @baba_g on the late night. Now we in Paris eating appetizers, shopping, walking the city and looking out the window at the Eiffel Tower. Life is good. Change is good. I love her beyond words. And I think she likes me now,” Macklemore’s caption read.

A commenter posed a cynical reason for the improvement of their relationship shortly thereafter, writing to the rapper, “Amazing what a few million dollars can do.”

In response, the “Thrift Shop” artist commented that it was his sobriety, not his finances, that mended their relationship.

“Although money is nice, it unfortunately can’t keep you sober. And when I got sober that’s when our relationship changed. Money had nothing to do with it. (But yet, Paris is hella expensive and these euros adding up,” he wrote.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who’s real name is Ben Haggerty, started drinking and using drugs at age of 14. Once he became a famous artist, his drug use escalated, he has said.

“There was a rapid transition and to have the world’s eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it — I didn’t know how to deal with it,” Macklemore told Fault magazine last year. “I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped.”

“I used drugs to cope with it and to get out of my head. Dealing with the love, criticism and outside public perceptions is a balancing act,” he added.

Macklemore has said that his mother-in-law stuck with him when other people distanced themselves from him.

He ultimately got sober in 2012, and is a father of two daughters, with his second born last year.