Machine Gun Kelly's Drummer Robbed and Run Over in Hollywood Hills Attack

Machine Gun Kelly's drummer was robbed and hit by a car in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m. two men — one of whom was identified by TMZ as JP Cappelletty, better known as Rook — were walking in the Hollywood Hills area when two male suspects jumped out of a car and attempted to rob them, a spokesman from the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A physical altercation occurred between the four men, before one of the suspects returned to the car and drove it towards the confrontation, injuring the drummer and the other suspect, police said.

Both were transported to a local hospital, according to authorities. The driver suspect is still at large.

On Wednesday, Cappelletty posted two photos on his Instagram Story from his hospital room, reassuring fans that he was alright. In the first photo, he's lying in a hospital bed and holding up his arm, which is in a cast.

"Don't worry I'll bounce back," he wrote.

The second photo features Machine Gun Kelly, flipping of the camera in the selfie with his drummer.

Rook has been touring with Machine Gun Kelly since he was offered the gig as a senior in high school, according to Billboard.

He performed with the 30-year-old artist during his Saturday Night Live debut in January, performing "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Lonely" from Kelly's new album, Tickets to My Downfall.