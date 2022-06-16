Life in Pink will be released on Hulu "very soon"

Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Says Public Only Sees 'One Side' of Him in Trailer for New Hulu Doc

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to show the world that he's more than just a punk rocker in his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink.

The first trailer for the upcoming film dropped on Thursday, and offered a peek into the "Emo Girl" singer's personal life via home movies and interviews with his daughter Casie and friend Travis Barker.

"my whole life changed in the last two years, and we had the cameras rolling…" he wrote on Twitter alongside a link to the trailer.

The clip begins with Kelly (real name Colson Baker) taking the cameras for a walk down memory lane in his hometown of Cleveland, where he points out the deli where he shot his first music video and a house that was the scene of a scary moment.

"I got a gun pulled on me right here, and I was like, 'Are you going to do this with my daughter in the car?'" he recalls.

The trailer continues to track his rise to fame, during which he says he "transferred all [his] pain into music."

"Ninety percent of my fans listen to me because of the pain they relate to in my lyrics," he says.

Despite his success with albums like Tickets to My Downfall in 2020, the clip notes that Kelly has remained something of a polarizing figure in the media; at one point, defeated, he says it feel like "the world hates" him.

"People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side," his daughter Casie, 12, says.

Elsewhere his friend and collaborator Barker praises the music they've created together, and Kelly also gets emotional talking about his dad, who died in 2020.

"I watched my dad suffer a lot. The last time I heard from him I was like, 'I love you so much and I'm so sorry for how we lived this life together. We'll do it better on the next one,'" he recalls.

Briefly featured in the trailer is Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox, to whom he proposed in January after more than a year of dating.

The actress is seen sharing a kiss with Kelly and cuddling up to the rocker in the backseat of a car.

Kelly recently opened up to PEOPLE about the pair's relationship, and revealed their last romantic moment took place overseas.

"We slow-danced to Frank Sinatra in Italy," he said. But the last was probably sitting at a table and drawing each other the way that we see each other. It was just spontaneous."