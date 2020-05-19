The rapper and actor has most recently been linked to actress Megan Fox following her split from husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly sparked romance rumors with Megan Fox after the pair was spotted together amid rumors — and eventual confirmation — of Fox's split from her husband, Brian Austin Green.

Fox isn't the first famous woman Kelly has been linked to in the past. In fact, the list of his rumored romances is fairly long and includes plenty of familiar names.

Kelly, né Richard Colson Baker, is no stranger to romantic speculation. In February, he slammed rumors he was dating Demi Lovato, tweeting, "Stop thinking I'm dating someone just because I'm in a picture with them."

Lovato aside, the multitalented star's dating history is long and layered. Here's a comprehensive list of the women in Hollywood that Machine Gun Kelly has been linked to in the past.

Megan Fox

Fox and Kelly began "spending time together" in May 2020, and were spotted driving around and picking up food in Calabasas, California.

The pair is working together on Midnight In The Switchgrass, although production on the film has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline previously reported.

Days after they were spotted together, Fox's husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed the couple was splitting after 10 years of marriage. He addressed the photos of his wife and the rapper, saying that he felt her becoming distant when she began filming.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled Fox telling him. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

Sommer Ray

Kelly confirmed his relationship with fitness model Sommer Ray in March 2020, when he retweeted two photos of the couple together, including a paparazzi photo of them kissing. The other photo was from 2017, while appearing on Wild N' Out.

The pair apparently broke up one month later, with the rapper tweeting that Ray had retrieved her things from his house ... on his birthday.

Kate Beckinsale

The rapper and actress set off dating rumors in January 2020 after being photographed together at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Kelly is good friends with Pete Davidson, who previously dated Beckinsale.

Beckinsale set the record straight after being trolled on Instagram following the sighting.

The user commented, “Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected."

Beckinsale—never one to shy away from a clapback—replied, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life.”

Noah Cyrus

The rapper was linked to Noah Cyrus, singer and younger sister of Miley Cyrus, after the 2020 Grammys. The pair attended a party hosted by Sony Music Entertainment at NeueHouse Hollywood, where they posed for photos and frequently held hands.

The two were also spotted getting cozy at another afterparty. In fact, they barely left one another’s side, even when Kelly went outside for a smoke break.

Chantel Jeffries

Kelly was linked to the DJ and music producer in July 2019, though the relationship was not confirmed by either party.

Halsey

The musicians were linked in 2017, when they were photographed on a beach together. The photo resurfaced in 2018, leading many to speculate Halsey was dating Kelly, but she put those rumors to rest on Twitter. However, Kelly confirmed that he had been intimate with the singer in an interview with The Breakfast Club after rapping about the nature of their relationship.

Amber Rose

Kelly dated the model and activist from April to June 2015.

"Everything was completely natural," Kelly told Hot 97 of how their relationship began, according to E! News. "It wasn't anything I had expected or had planned or anything like that. You know when the universe throws something your way or things happen, I'm one of those people that goes with it, and I don't fight it."

