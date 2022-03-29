Machine Gun Kelly Turns Into a Pop Punk Cat in New Music Video with blackbear

Machine Gun Kelly has become Machine Gun Kitty.

The musician, 31, released a new video for his song "make up sex" on Tuesday, which features fellow musician blackbear.

In the video, Kelly plays guitar and sings in a pink bedroom while surrounded by a bunch of kittens. At one point in the video, the mainstream sellout artist even turns into a cat.

Throughout the clip, Kelly – who rocks pink hair and a matching pink manicure – also wears an array of cheetah print tops while the video cuts back and forth between him and blackbear, who sports a neon-shaved head as he sings while surrounded by silver balloons.

Kelly's highly anticipated album, mainstream sellout, dropped on Friday and includes previously released singles "maybe," "emo girl," "thought it was," and "ay!." The album follows Kelly's 2020 album tickets to my downfall.

Ahead of his latest album release, Kelly announced he would be embarking on a North American and European tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in June in Austin, Texas and will conclude in October in the Netherlands. Kelly will also have exciting guests joining him on tour, including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

So far, 2022 has proven to be an exciting year for Kelly. In January, he popped the question to partner Megan Fox after a year-and-a-half of dating, with Fox, 35, revealing in an Instagram post that the couple sealed the union by drinking "each other's blood."

And although Kelly and Fox are basking in all of the engagement bliss, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor revealed that the couple has been hitting some roadblocks while planning their big day.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February, the "emo girl" singer opened up about some of the difficulties he and Fox, 35, have faced as they get closer to saying "I do," telling host James Corden that finding the perfect venue has proven to be a struggle.