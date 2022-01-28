Machine Gun Kelly to Headline NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas

Machine Gun Kelly has been tapped to perform during the second intermission at the NHL All-Star Game Feb. 5

Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the ice for his latest performance.

The "Bloody Valentine" musician, 31, is set to perform at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas Feb. 5, the NHL shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Kelly is scheduled to headline entertainment for the event, where his performance will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena. Fans can look forward to seeing his set during the second All-Star Game intermission presented by Ticketmaster.

The All-Star Game, which is hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas, will air at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 5 on ABC.

While Kelly is the latest artist to headline the annual hockey event, previous performers have included Drake, Jennifer Nettles and Nick Jonas.

Kelly released his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall, in 2020. Since then, the rapper has been keeping busy working on his upcoming release, Born with Horns, which he plans to drop later this year.

Kelly told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in October that he's not "holding back" on his latest release, explaining, "It feels like I got struck by lightning during that Tickets album, something happened to me and I haven't been the same since. I've realized something about myself — that it's dangerous."

He added, "Cause I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon."

Kelly also revealed that Born with Horns — which marks his sixth album — is "more guitar-heavy" than Tickets to My Downfall, adding, "lyrically it definitely goes deeper."

The musician first announced his upcoming album last summer, when he teased the release of Born with Horns on Instagram by posting a video with collaborator Travis Barker. In the clip, he and Barker show off matching tattoos featuring the forthcoming album's title.

"'[B]orn with horns' the album," he captioned the post. "[W]e're back for round two…"