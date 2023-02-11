Machine Gun Kelly Tells Fans He Was 'Electrocuted' During Performance: 'My Hair Stood Up'

Machine Gun Kelly isn't a stranger to shocking performances, but now he's saying one on Friday was a little more, well, hair-raising than the rest.

The pop-punk star, 32, told fans on Instagram that he got "electrocuted" on stage during a Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open weekend show in Phoenix, sharing a clip of what went down.

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Phoenix on Super Bowl weekend 2023. Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

The "Emo Girl" musician reposted an Instagram video from a fan on Friday, showing him rocking out at the Coors Light Bird's Nest concert series when his hair suddenly seemed to stand up straight. Video from TMZ shows his hair standing up on more than one occasion. The publication reported that EMTs did not show up at the venue.

"Yooo," MGK wrote with a head-explosion emoji on his Instagram Story. "I got electrocuted and my hair stood up."

While it's unclear exactly what caused pieces of Kelly's hair to rise above the rest of his locks, one thing is for certain: he didn't let it phase him. In the remainder of the clip, the multi-hyphenate doesn't slow down, even flipping his microphone and shaking his hair up and down as he wears a crop top and metallic trousers.

Elsewhere at the show, Kelly even shared a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business," a song that the band brought out of retirement in recent years.

A rep for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open and the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest series did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The performance came less than a week after Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together, as MGK was nominated for Best Rock Album for his 2022 effort Mainstream Sellout. While the star walked away empty-handed after Ozzy Osbourne won for his LP Patient Number 9, Fox gave credit where credit was due on Instagram.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox, 36, wrote in a lengthy caption. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before, and I'm so proud of you."

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she continued.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said during E!'s red carpet coverage that he was still "really happy to be in the company of such great musicians" and that he saw losing the award as a "lesson."

"I felt like I lacked self-love, and I was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this. The car ride here was very cathartic for me," he said. "I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come."

Grammy or not, the couple certainly made a statement in their (multiple) coordinated looks. On the red carpet, they matched in metallics, as Kelly wore a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and Fox wore a Zuhair Murad gown with a mermaid silhouette and a rhinestone-adorned mesh corset. Maeve Reilly, Fox's stylist, shared at the time that she was going for a "simple classic white gown for Megan but still something that felt like her with a bit of an edge."

At the afterparty, the couple changed into a different coordinated look, with Fox in a satin white mini dress and matching opera gloves, while MGK wore a black suit with the blazer unbuttoned to reveal his bare chest.