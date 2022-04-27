Machine Gun Kelly Teases a Return to Rapping on His Next Album: 'That's Where My Excitement Is'

"I'm going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder," MGK said in an episode of the Audacy Check In Podcast released Tuesday

Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly is considering a break from the genre that brought him into the mainstream.

In a new interview with the Audacy Check In podcast, the 32-year-old rapper-turned-pop-punker revealed he'd like to return to hip-hop for his next album, the follow-up to rock-oriented Mainstream Sellout, which topped the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

"I'm going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder," the musician born Colson Baker told host Kevan Kenney. "If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I'm going to one, drive myself crazy, and two, not make a great product."

MGK's about to embark on a world tour in support of Mainstream Sellout with special guests Avril Lavigne, WILLOW, blackbear, Travis Barker, Iann Dior, Pvris, Trippie Redd, and 44phantom. Once the concerts wrap in October, the "I Think I'm Okay" performer says he'll shift his focus back to rapping — partially to make his fans want more punk music.

"I made [2020's] Tickets [to My Downfall] and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound," continued MGK. "I'm going to do this tour, and I'm going to step into where I left with [2019's] Hotel Diablo and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the hip-hop Machine Gun Kelly."

"That's where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore," he concluded on the topic.

