Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin Reportedly Found Abandoned in Driveway of L.A. Home by Police

The purple sports car was reportedly discovered by the Los Angeles Police Department in a driveway with the engine still running

Machine Gun Kelly's stolen car has reportedly been found.

According to TMZ, the "Bad Things" singer's purple Aston Martin was recovered by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday night, nearly a week after the sports car was reported missing.

The officers that found the car were on patrol Sunday night when the Aston Martin — being driven by an unknown suspect — reportedly sped past them, according to TMZ. The cops later searched for the car and found it abandoned in the driveway of a house with the engine still running.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before the officers arrived and have yet to be identified, according to TMZ.

As of Monday, TMZ said the car had yet to be returned to Kelly, 30, but was reportedly impounded by the cops and said to be in good condition.

The LAPD has not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Kelly has also not yet responded.

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeff Lewis, star of Bravo's Flipping Out and Kelly's former neighbor, broke the news about the rapper's stolen Aston Martin during last Wednesday's episode of his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live.

"I got a call from the new owner of Valley Vista," said Lewis, 50. "We’re friendly. So, she called me up and she said, ‘Jeff, we got a problem.’ She goes, ‘Do you know how to rewind the cameras?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t, but call Brett, the AV guy.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, because Machine Gun Kelly’s car got stolen in his driveway. His Aston Martin.' "

Lewis added, "You don't leave an Aston Martin in the driveway in Los Angeles."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is currently dating actress Megan Fox. The two met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their relationship over the summer. (Fox and her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green separated late last year.)

In an interview with NYLON last month, Kelly opened up about his romance with Fox, which he said came at a time when love is not "being encouraged."

Image zoom Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite: everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation," he said. "And f—, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that."