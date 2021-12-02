How Machine Gun Kelly Accidentally Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly accidentally struck himself with a knife while trying to impress girlfriend Megan Fox in the early days of their relationship

Machine Gun Kelly's romance with Megan Fox got off to a bit of a painful start!

Kelly, 31, appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday, where he told host Jimmy Fallon about accidentally hurting himself while attempting to pull off a stunt for Megan Fox at the start of their relationship. The "Bloody Valentine" musician sported a T-shirt with the 35-year-old actress' face on it from her 2009 movie Jennifer's Body for his first time as a guest on the late night show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In conversation with Fallon, 47, Kelly revealed that he punctured himself in the hand with a knife from Travis Barker when he was trying to show off in front of Fox.

"Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand," the rapper said of the trick.

While he played it cool with the Transformers star, Kelly admitted, "the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick,' " and showed Fallon the scar on his hand.

To make matters worse, he also had bruised his tailbone during a beer pong match with Post Malone earlier that night, before the knife incident. While sliding down the railing of a staircase, he collided with "a giant spike" at the bottom, which "rammed" right into him.

"It was a bad night," Kelly teased.

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly and Fox have been romantically linked since May 2020, and took their relationship public when at the American Music Awards that November.

In their first joint interview in July 2020, Fox said she felt an immediate connection with her man after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

megan fox, machine gun kelly Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the star said of Kelly on Lala Kent's Give Them Lala podcast, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."