Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party

The musician, born Colson Baker, was photographed leaving the event alongside fiancée Megan Fox with dried blood on both his face and outfit

Editor's note: The below story contains images showing blood.

Machine Gun Kelly is proving his punk-rock credibility — albeit in a concerning way.

After his headlining Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, MGK held an afterparty at Catch steakhouse — where he broke a champagne glass against his forehead and delivered an impromptu performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" while blood streamed down his face.

In a video posted to the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker's Instagram Story, MGK can be seen making a speech before telling the crowd, "I don't give a s---," and proceeding to smash the glass against his face to gasps from attendees.

"and this is where things turned..." MGK captioned the video.

In another clip shared via his Instagram Story, the crowd — which included his fiancée Megan Fox, tour mate Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun — watches MGK perform "My Ex's Best Friend" with a bloody towel in hand while someone offers him a clean one. "f--- it," read the post's caption.

Donning an all-pink ensemble, the musician born Colson Baker was photographed leaving the event alongside Fox with dried blood on both his face and outfit.

Earlier this week, the "Papercuts" singer gave fans an intimate inside look into his life through the release of a new Hulu documentary titled Life in Pink.

About halfway through the film, MGK opens up about falling into darkness after the death of his father in 2020.

"I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear," he says in the film of his father, who died on the one-year anniversary of his Hotel Diablo album release. "That f---ed me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

He continued, "Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f---ing snapped."

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he added. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

The scary moment was a turning point for the musician, who says he realized afterward there was something "not right" with how he was feeling.

Elsewhere in the documentary, MGK reflects on the positive impact Fox has had on him.

"Megan became like the sun to me — like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and like helps me grow," he said. "It's just like every fairytale that they never told you in school, that they never taught you. Like the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I've known her in so many other lifetimes."