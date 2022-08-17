Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Another Glass Against His Face During Hometown Concert: 'I'm Rich'

Editor's note: The below story contains a linked video showing blood.

Machine Gun Kelly has broken another wine glass on his face.

During the Cleveland date of his Mainstream Sellout Tour over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly drank a glass of red wine as he told fans that security at the venue, FirstEnergy Stadium, was threatening to cut his set short due to a strict curfew.

"They're in my ears right now and they're saying that if we don't stop the concert right now, we're gonna get fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that we continue," MGK, 32, told fans at his hometown stadium, according to fan-shot footage from the concert available on YouTube. "You know what I say to that? We ain't stopping this concert for s---."

After finishing the wine, the shirtless rapper-turned-rocker broke the glass on his face and shouted, "I'm rich, bitch!" A bloody-faced MGK then performed his next song, "Make Up Sex."

This marks the second time the musician, born Colson Baker, has broken glass on his face as of late. In June, he smashed a champagne glass against his forehead after headlining a Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During an afterparty following his concert, MGK smashed the glass against his head and delivered an impromptu performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" while blood streamed down his face.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the musician could be seen making a speech before telling the crowd, "I don't give a s---," and proceeding to smash the glass against his face to gasps from attendees.

Donning an all-pink ensemble, MGK was photographed leaving the event alongside girlfriend Megan Fox with dried blood on both his face and outfit.

Kelly spoke about the incident the following day on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people's attention?" the singer asked the host, 48. "Yeah, I didn't have a fork so I just clinked it on my head."

"In medicine, they call that 'asking for it,'" Meyers joked, as the audience laughed.

On the same day as MGK's Cleveland concert, Mayor Justin Bibb honored him with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in the musician's hometown.

"Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn't know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does," Bibb told a cheering crowd in a video posted to MGK's Instagram. "And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day."

Next month, MGK will take his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Europe, starting Sept. 17 in Denmark and wrapping Oct. 12 in the Netherlands. He'll be joined by opening acts 44phantom and Iann Dior.

