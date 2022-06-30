Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert

The rocker hurt himself Tuesday after headlining a Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Machine Gun Kelly is not afraid to shed some blood.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, the 32-year-old musician explained why he smashed a champagne glass against his forehead the day before. The incident occurred Tuesday night, after he headlined a Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"You when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people's attention?" the singer asked the host, 48. "Yeah, I didn't have a fork so I just clinked it on my head."

"In medicine, they call that 'asking for it' " Meyers joked, as the audience laughed.

In the interview, the "gfy" singer also shared why performing at the iconic arena was so meaningful to him.

"My first music track was from New York City. I was the first rapper to win Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and it was for $45 and I never cashed it, I always just held on to it," MGK explained. Fast forward to his excitement ahead of his performance, he continued, "The only thing I said the whole day was, 'We're at the Garden, we're at the Garden!'"

During an afterparty following his concert Tuesday, the musician (born Colson Baker) broke a champagne glass against his head and delivered an impromptu performance of "My Ex's Best Friend" while blood streamed down his face.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, MGK can be seen making a speech before telling the crowd, "I don't give a s---," and proceeding to smash the glass against his face to gasps from attendees.

"and this is where things turned..." MGK captioned the video.

In another clip shared via his Instagram Story, the crowd — which included his fiancée Megan Fox, tour mate Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun — watches MGK perform "My Ex's Best Friend" with a bloody towel in hand while someone offers him a clean one. "f--- it," read the post's caption.

The artist later left the event with dried blood on both his face and pink outfit.

Earlier this week, the "Papercuts" singer gave fans an intimate inside look into his life through the release of a new Hulu documentary titled Life in Pink.

About halfway through the film, MGK opens up about falling into darkness after the death of his father in 2020.

"I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear," he says in the film of his father, who died on the one-year anniversary of his Hotel Diablo album release. "That f---ed me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

He continued, "Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f---ing snapped."

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he added. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

The scary moment was a turning point for the musician, who says he realized afterward there was something "not right" with how he was feeling.

Elsewhere in the documentary, MGK reflects on the positive impact his 36-year-old actress fiancée has had on him.

"Megan became like the sun to me — like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and like helps me grow," he said. "It's just like every fairytale that they never told you in school, that they never taught you. Like the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I've known her in so many other lifetimes."