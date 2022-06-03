"this is a big deal brother, so glad you guys reconnected," commented one fan in response to a sweet photo of MGK and his mom shared to the pop-punker's Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly Shares Photo with His Formerly Estranged Mother After Reconnecting: 'Introducing My Mom'

Machine Gun Kelly is rebuilding his relationship with his mother.

The pair posed together for a sweet snap shared to MGK's Instagram on Thursday, featuring the punk-rocker holding up two middle fingers and his mother — whose name is unknown — giving a peace sign to the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It's the first publicly shared photo of the mother and son together since they reconnected last year, long after becoming estranged during his early childhood.

"introducing … my mom," the 32-year-old musician captioned the image, which received supportive comments from many of MGK's fans.

"this is a big deal brother, so glad you guys reconnected," commented one Instagram user.

"After all these years! I'm so happy for you," another fan wrote.

Born and initially raised in Houston, Texas, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) previously opened up about his mother's absence during his childhood in a Lil Skies collaboration titled "Burning Memories" from his Hotel Diablo album and said she abandoned their family when he was 9 years old.

The musician then moved to Denver, Colorado with his father, who died in July 2020 of an unknown, non-COVID-19-related illness, per The New York Times.

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew / I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," sings MGK on the 2016 track. "I guess now I really wanna know the truth / How'd you leave your only child at 9 for another dude?"

"All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed," he expresses elsewhere in the song. "I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead."

In June 2021, however, MGK revealed he'd reconnected with his mother and credited fans with influencing their reunion.