Machine Gun Kelly Says Pete Davidson Will 'Absolutely' Be Standing by His Side When He Weds Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is intending to make his good friend Pete Davidson an intimate part of his wedding ceremony when he marries Megan Fox.

The musician, 31, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and discussed his plans for the nuptials, though Kelly said he and Fox have not yet set a date.

When host Howard Stern asked Kelly, real name Colson Baker, if Davidson was going to be his best man, the rocker chuckled and said he thinks his side is "going to be an army of people."

"I have so many close and best friends that have been with me through all these years," he continued. "But yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me."

"We should just mic him for commentary anyway," he added of the Saturday Night Live star.

"It's a bromance. It's unbelievable," Stern, 68, then said of Kelly's friendship with Davidson, 28.

"It is. I was blessed. We both came into each other's life at the right time," Kelly responded.

Similar to Kelly's relationship with Fox, 35, Davidson is involved in a high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian, 41. When asked for his thoughts on Davidson and Kardashian's bond, Kelly told Stern, "I'm so happy for him."

Stern also asked him about whether he supported Davidson amid recent controversy with Kardashian's ex Kanye West. "Totally," the singer replied.

"I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn't really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart," Kelly said.

"We love everybody, man," he continued. "We have so much love. It's almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you."

Kelly has also been seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The musician appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday to promote his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, which also features Davidson as well as Kelly's daughter, Casie.