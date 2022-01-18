Machine Gun Kelly Didn't 'Expect' Attention for Megan Fox Proposal: 'Just Me Setting My Phone Against a Cup'

Machine Gun Kelly was focused on living in the moment during his proposal.

During an interview with Vogue on Monday, the "Papercuts" singer and his now-fiancée Megan Fox opened up about the moment they got engaged during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

When asked if she realized their engagement had become "a huge mega-story," the Transformers actress, 35, said, "I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know."

Kelly, 31, explained that the couple opted to release video and details from the engagement on their social accounts because he wanted to make sure they got to break the news.

"We released it to control the narrative," he said. "As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!"

He added, "But yeah, I didn't expect it."

Kelly also said he captured the moment on his cellphone: "I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup." (Though some have noted that the video Fox shared feature multiple camera angles covering the big moment.)

Following the couple's engagement last week, they both shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring, writing in the post, "Yes, in this life and every life" 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," he added.

"The proposal was a surprise," a source close to the Jennifer's Body actress told PEOPLE following the news. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

According to the insider, Fox "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect." They added, "She is excited to get married."

Since then, the couple stepped out together at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan on Friday, and showed off their matching metallic gold pedicures in a romantic bathtub video on Monday.