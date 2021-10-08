Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Details on Upcoming Album: 'I'm Not Scared Anymore'
"My true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane," Kelly tells Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY
Machine Gun Kelly is flipping a switch for his upcoming album.
In an exclusive clip from Kelly's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, set to air this weekend — the musician gets candid about the inspiration behind his upcoming album Born with Horns — and reveals he's no longer "holding back."
"It feels like I got struck by lightning during that Tickets album, something happened to me and I haven't been the same since. I've realized something about myself — that it's dangerous," the "Papercuts" singer, 31, says.
He continued, "Cause I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon."
Kelly also says that when he creates a new album, it always serves as a "juxtaposition" to the last — so fans can expect this one to be a polar opposite of previous release Tickets to My Downfall.
"It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly tells Geist, 46. "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off."
During the clip, the singer also revealed that "the second you open your eyes and it's 2022, you'll have something to listen to" — hinting at a New Year's Day release date.
In August, Kelly shared a video on Instagram announcing his sixth studio album — and did it by showing off his matching ink with Travis Barker, who serves as the executive producer.
"'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly captioned the post. He and the Blink-182 drummer had previously worked together on Tickets to My Downfall.
The Born with Horns ink, however, isn't Kelly's first permanent tribute to one of his albums. He has "tickets to my downfall" tattooed on the base of his neck as well.
On Wednesday in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lala Kent said the musician apologized for his insensitive tweet in July about his movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — which he called "trash" at the time.
The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star said Kelly seemed remorseful in a text sent to her husband Randall Emmett, who directed him in his film.
"He did send Randall a text that he apologizes and the movie was great," Kent said on the show. "So he redeemed himself."
Kelly's full interview on Sunday TODAY with Geist airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.
- Hillary Clinton's Nightmares Inspired New Thriller with Louise Penny: Read an Excerpt
- My 600-Lb. Life Stars Try to Turn Around Their Lives in Season 9 Teaser: 'I'm Hurting'
- In New Album, Old Dominion Rediscovers Their Joy by Going 'Garage Band': 'Yeah, This Is What We Do!'
- A Great Big World's Ian Axel Opens Up About His 'Lonely' OCD Battle: 'I Felt Completely Out of Control'