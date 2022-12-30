Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'

After Megan Fox shared a post on Instagram "seeking a girlfriend," her fiancé shared his thoughts on the matter just hours later

Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on December 30, 2022 10:51 PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly knows what it takes to be Megan Fox's lover.

After the Jennifer's Body star, 36, wrote Friday on Instagram that she's "seeking a girlfriend," her Grammy Award-nominated fiancé, 32, had thoughts about her open call for a new romantic companion.

"Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs," Fox captioned the post, on which Kelly commented: "I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."

Fox's proposal was met with plenty of other inquiries in the comments section. "MEGAN YOU CANT GIVE US HOPE LIKE THIS," wrote Anna Akana. "Sent," Kaitlyn Bristowe commented.

The actress has long been open about her sexual fluidity. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," Fox told Esquire in her 2009 June cover interview. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," she captioned a Pride Month selfie last year, showing off a rainbow manicure.

Fox's latest post comes after she appeared to skip attending the Kardashian Christmas Eve party with MGK, hosted by the couple's friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Says He'll 'Always Collaborate' with Fiancée and Good Mourning Costar Megan Fox

They met in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, almost 9, and 6-year-old Journey River. MGK is father to 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon.

