Machine Gun Kelly Says Pete Davidson Became a ‘Symbol of Hope' After Ariana Grande Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly said he told Pete Davison the "average American dude is very proud" of his relationship with Ariana Grande

Machine Gun Kelly couldn't have been prouder of his "little brother," Pete Davidson, for his past relationship with Ariana Grande.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, where he explained that Davidson became a "symbol of hope" for the average guy when he proposed to the pop icon in 2018.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, recalled the moment his "best friend" Davidson, 26, popped the question to Grande after only a few weeks of dating.

"I remember when the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and we all looked at him like, 'Man, the average American dude is very proud,'" he said while giving a thumbs up.

The rapper shared that he was surprised at Davidson's instant celebrity status after linking up with Grande, 27.

"He was just like a symbol of hope," Kelly explained. "Because he was just one of the boys, just one of the guys in the basement."

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Davidson and Grande first started dating in May 2018 — the same month it was confirmed she’d ended things with Mac Miller after nearly two years together — and were engaged by mid-June.

Less than two months after Miller’s tragic death that September, Grande and Davidson called it quits.

During Kelly's interview with Stern, the rapper also opened up about falling in love for the first time with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," Kelly said. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

The two met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the relationship has already provided several firsts for the rapper.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly revealed. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

Kelly added the only downside to the relationship is the constant media attention, saying, "My house isn't gated, you know? So, hat's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Megan Fox/ Instagram

The rapper was first linked to Fox, 34, back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and the actress had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.