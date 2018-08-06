Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up with Pete Davidson for 'Loco' Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson might be the next big rap duo.

The 28-year-old rapper (also known as Colson Baker) released the music video for his song “Loco” on Thursday, and the SNL comedian serves as his co-star. The clip — filmed in Syracuse, New York, and directed by Jordan Wozy — shows the two buddies getting up to some appropriately loony antics.

At different points, Baker and Davidson smash beers and get into confrontations with security, including an incident where they break into a hotel pool after hours. There’s also dancing on top of RVs, smoking joints attached in the shape of a cross, fresh tattoos, and a light-saber fight.

Naturally, it was a little rowdy on set, and according to his fiancée’s Instagram story Davidson, 24, cut himself during filming. The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted an image of herself bending over his hand as he makes a pouty face at the camera. “My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video so I fixed it,” she captioned the photo.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Davidson and Baker were reportedly in Upstate New York because they had other projects to film in addition to the music video.

At the end of July, the pair were spotted, along with Grande, shopping at a local grocery store.