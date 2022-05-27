MGK and Davidson star in the film Good Mourning, which premiered earlier this month

Machine Gun Kelly Says He and Pete Davidson Once Brought 40oz Beers to Sandra Bullock's Easter Party

You can always count on Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson for a good time.

On Thursday, the "Papercuts" singer stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new film Good Mourning — though he also revealed a hilarious story with the Saturday Night Live star in the process.

"There was this one Easter, I was like, 'Pete, let's go to my friend's house for Easter.' He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, 'Let's do this thing,'" MGK, 32, began.

"We went, and it was Sandra Bullock's house, and we walked in, and it was like Jen Aniston, all these… Pete was like, 'Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid. We have 40 ounces, and we're at Sandra Bullock's house.'"

MGK and Davidson, 28, are longtime pals. In March, MGK revealed he intended to make the comedian a groomsmen when he marries Fox.

"I have so many close and best friends that have been with me through all these years," he said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "But yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me."

"We should just mic him for commentary anyway," MGK added of the Saturday Night Live star.

"It's a bromance. It's unbelievable," host Howard Stern, 68, then said of MGK's friendship with Davidson.

"It is. I was blessed. We both came into each other's life at the right time," MGK responded.

Meanwhile, in December, the duo starred in a Calvin Klein campaign together. During an Instagram Live on the brand's account, the BFFs took a trip to the nail salon together.

For the self-care session, which has since been re-shared on Twitter, Davidson and MGK gave viewers a glimpse into their friendship and shared funny stories and details about what makes the two the best of buds.

In their cheeky underwear Instagram Live one day prior, the pair first took turns posing on a white couch in their Calvin Klein briefs. Davidson lounged across the couch with his pants around his knees, explaining, "I was gonna go for one of these. Be very casual about it."