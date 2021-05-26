Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates the Anniversary of the First Time Megan Fox Told Him 'I Love You'

Machine Gun Kelly is taking a stroll down memory lane and celebrating his relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old musician shared on Twitter that the day marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to him.

"she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — tweeted.

Fans of the couple reacted to their special milestone as well, where many commended Kelly for remembering the date of the exciting occasion.

"LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS [DATE]. WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!" one fan responded as another said, "What a beautiful thing to celebrate on the evening of the super blood moon eclipse."

Kelly and Fox, 35, have been going strong since being first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Speaking to NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," the Transformers star added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Wears Ultra-Revealing Cutout Gown, Kisses Machine Gun Kelly on the 2021 BBMAs Red Carpet

Earlier this week, Kelly and Fox attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards together, where they showed off two head-turning looks.

For the occasion, Fox channeled her sultry, sexy side in a risqué black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice that left very little to the imagination.

The abs-and-cleavage-baring top was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt (which originally debuted at the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 show modeled by Dominique Jackson) and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps.

Meghan fox and MGK Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, paired with metallic nail polish, a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons choker, Tasaki earrings and necklace and in an interesting twist — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers on the carpet.

The black dye was seemingly transfer-proof, as he had ample opportunity to touch tongues, lick and make out with Fox on the red carpet — and she didn't wind up with any black dye on her own face of mouth.