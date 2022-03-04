Machine Gun Kelly 'Shot' the Music Video for New Lil Wayne Collab 'ay!' 'Last Night on an iPhone'

Is OG MGK making a comeback?

Machine Gun Kelly released his latest single off his forthcoming album, mainstream sellout, on Friday titled "ay!" — and it features rapper Lil Wayne.

The pop punk-rocker, 31, tapped into his hip-hop roots and raps in the single, which he also released a music video for.

Following its release, the star shared a clip on Instagram and captioned the post, "shot this in my living room last night on an iphone for "ay" feat. @liltunechi OUT NOW 🥳🥳."

MGK Releases New single ay! with Lil Wayne and Travis Barker Machine Gun Kelly in the "Ay!" Music Video | Credit: MGK/ youtube

In the music video opening, to coincide with his caption, the musician is seen in what appears to be a dressing room with various clothing racks in the background. He is on the phone with someone and asks them to "call the boys up" to "see if we can shoot this video for 'ay!'" because it "comes out in the morning."

Backed by his crew, the group makes various eccentric, rockstar-like outfit changes as they vibe to the lyrics of the catchy tune. One of the outfit changes includes the hoodie for mainstream sellout. At one point, Kelly's face is creepily morphed in close-up as he sings along, with his mouth replacing both of his eyeballs.

As Lil Wayne's verse approaches, Kelly pulls out what appears to be a cartoon cardboard cutout/drawing of the "How to Love" rapper, 39, and the group hypes it up by dancing along.

mainstream sellout is set to release on March 25 and will follow Kelly's 2020 album tickets to my downfall.

So far, the singer has released "papercuts" and "emo girl" featuring WILLOW from the album.

In January, Kelly revealed he changed the name of the album after he and Barker, 46, had already gotten matching tattoos of the original name, born with horns.

"My bad," he captioned a video of his confession on Instagram.

He sat next to Barker in the clip as he prepared to break the news. "Ok, we're friends no matter what, right?" he asked, to which the Blink-182 drummer said "of course" before they shared a fist bump.

"Remember when we got ... the new album name tattooed on her arms?" he asked, before cutting to a throwback clip of them showing off their "born with horns" tattoos.

The friends appear to be just as in tune as ever, as Barker appeared to guess the big news. "You changed the..." he started before bursting out into laughter with Kelly, who confirmed: "I'm changing the album name."

Meanwhile, the musician said he's no longer "holding back" with his new music during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in October.