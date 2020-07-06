"My father took his last breath this morning, and I've never felt a pain this deep in my life," the rapper wrote on Sunday

Machine Gun Kelly Mourns Death of His Father: 'I've Never Felt a Pain This Deep in My Life'

Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the loss of his father.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper, born Colson Baker, announced on social media that his dad died on the one-year anniversary of the release of his emotional album Hotel Diablo. MGK wrote that he would be stepping away from the internet while he processes the family tragedy.

"i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today.‬ ‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans," he tweeted. "but my father took his last breath this morning, and i've never felt a pain this deep in my life.‬"

"‪i'm setting my phone down," added MGK. "‬‪love you. thank you guys for everything."

The "Bloody Valentine" singer opened up to fans about his father, who'd become sick. MGK — who is father to daughter Casie, who turns 12 this month — posted on Twitter in December that he "should've told him that I loved him years ago."

"flew out to see my dad today. broke down in my daughters arms when i saw him," he wrote at the time. "I should’ve told him that I loved him years ago. breaks my f---in heart that we wasted all this time..."

Speaking with British GQ last July, MGK told the magazine that if he was to apologize to any one person, it would be his dad. The artist, who was raised in Cleveland, admitted that he was a bit of an unruly adolescent.

"I'd say sorry to my father," he said at the time. "I have such a rule-abiding, amazing daughter and I was such a rule-breaking, s—ty son. The legal fees, the tens of thousands of dollars from the times I got arrested, the finding out your son missed a whole semester of high school because he was waking up and pretending to go but never going."

MGK added: "I don't know how he did it, and I get why it took us 25 years to finally get along."

In the same interview, MGK explained that death is one of his greatest fears, though he shared a concept that comforted him about mortality.