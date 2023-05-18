Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spotted at 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Launch amid Relationship Issues 

In February, Fox hinted at a possible breakup, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption

By Angela Wilson
Published on May 18, 2023 11:20 PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (2)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may be back on good terms!

The rap-rocker was spotted on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday for Fox's cover despite suspected relationship troubles. The outing marks the first time the pair have been on a red carpet since speculation of a split began.

When asked about Fox's cover photo, MGK, 33, had one word for Entertainment Tonight, simply saying, "Hot."

Although the pair did not walk the red carpet together, they were captured having sweet interactions.

The "Wild Boy" rapper ended the night performing with Travis Barker at a LoveSac event. He was in good spirits, laughing and joking with the crowd. Fox, 37, was not spotted with him at the party.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fox is one of four cover stars of the annual issue, wearing a barely there suit in the lush waters of the Dominican Republic, where her photo shoot took place.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress even admitted that she manifested this shoot into reality — and she's stoked to see it come to life.

Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom of three told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

In April, the Jennifer's Body actress and the "Bloody Valentine" musician were spotted holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Fox and MGK's trip came two months after Fox hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

Machine Gun Kelly 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad," the source added.

Another insider explained that they are in contact and "still working on their issues," adding: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020. They got engaged in January 2022 — a year and a half after dating. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Singer and performer The Weeknd spotted taking a stroll with Girlfriend Simi Khadra as they are flanked by Security in Cannes, France. Pictured: The Weeknd,Simi Khadra Ref: SPL6773663 180523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
The Weeknd Joined by Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra in France Ahead of 'The Idol' Premiere at Cannes
SZA, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey
Summer Music Festivals 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Where to Find Your Favorite Artists
Dave Grohl
Watch Dave Grohl's First-Ever Performance with Nirvana
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Breaks Down His Morning Routine Minute by Minute — and How He Lost 15 Lbs. by Golfing (Exclusive)
Post Malone
Post Malone Helps Scottish Musician Fund His First Home in 'Life-Changing' Act of Kindness
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: G Flip attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
G Flip Shares 'Unbelievably Beautiful' Footage of Kids Explaining Non-Binary That Brought Them to Tears
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Details Meeting Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Date That Was 'Blind for Me and Not Really for Him'
Taylor Lautner clarified his joke about John Mayer/Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'
Courtney Love
Journalist Says Courtney Love Grabbed His Crotch — and Wants 'Conversation' About #MeToo 'Double Standards'
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran, 74, Recreates Martha Stewart's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Moment in White Bathing Suit
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Shuts Down Botox, Plastic Surgery Rumors Around Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Miley Cyrus Vogue
Miley Cyrus Used to Hold 'Guilt and Shame' Around Past Controversies but Now Feels She Was 'Harshly Judged'
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried with Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour