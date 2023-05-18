Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spotted at 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Launch amid Relationship Issues 

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may be back on good terms!

The rap-rocker was spotted on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday for Fox's cover despite suspected relationship troubles. The outing marks the first time the pair have been on a red carpet since speculation of a split began.

When asked about Fox's cover photo, MGK, 33, had one word for Entertainment Tonight, simply saying, "Hot."

Although the pair did not walk the red carpet together, they were captured having sweet interactions.

The "Wild Boy" rapper ended the night performing with Travis Barker at a LoveSac event. He was in good spirits, laughing and joking with the crowd. Fox, 37, was not spotted with him at the party.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fox is one of four cover stars of the annual issue, wearing a barely there suit in the lush waters of the Dominican Republic, where her photo shoot took place.

The actress even admitted that she manifested this shoot into reality — and she's stoked to see it come to life.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom of three told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

In April, the Jennifer's Body actress and the "Bloody Valentine" musician were spotted holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Fox and MGK's trip came two months after Fox hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad," the source added.

Another insider explained that they are in contact and "still working on their issues," adding: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020. They got engaged in January 2022 — a year and a half after dating. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.