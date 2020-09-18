Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox React to Hearing 'Bloody Valentine' on the Radio for First Time: 'Love Story'

Machine Gun Kelly is having a rocking good time with Megan Fox.

On Thursday, the rapper, 30, shared a video of himself and Fox, 34, listening to his smash single "Bloody Valentine" on the radio for the first time.

In the clip, the Transformers star wears a green sweater and aviator sunglasses as she rocks out to the pop-punk track in the passenger seat. Meanwhile, Kelly (born Colson Baker) films her on his phone as he sings along to the song.

"just heard 'bloody valentine' on the radio for the first time!!!" he wrote on Instagram, adding that his upcoming album Tickets to My Downfall "drops in 8 days 😬😬."

"Love Story," Kelly added in the geotag of the post.

Kelly released the music video for "Bloody Valentine" in May. Also costarring Fox, the visuals featured the actress tying Kelly up and taping his mouth shut with pink duct tape as she sang along to the lyrics.

Since then, Kelly and Fox have been more public with their relationship on social media. Kelly confirmed their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July, with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪."

Last month, Fox shared another mirror selfie of the two, this time with Kelly showing off his chest tattoos with a towel wrapped around his waist as the actress wore a bikini top and a towel around her waist, as well.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," she wrote in the caption.

When responding to fan comments about him during an episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb in August, Kelly revealed that he and Fox are "locked in."

"No dates for me. Probably ever," he quipped after a fan had asked him out.

He also referenced his relationship status when another fan asked if he could suck their toes, replying, "Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes."

Recently, Green, 47, said that he has nothing against Kelly and wished Fox "all the best" in her relationship.

"Do I like Megan’s new man?" he asked, reading a fan's question during an Instagram Live chat. "I’ve never met him, I have no idea."