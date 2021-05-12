Machine Gun Kelly's First Dates with Megan Fox Included Scaling a Building, Swimming with Sharks

"Before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street," Machine Gun Kelly recalled of Megan Fox telling him there was a shark in the water they were swimming in

Megan Fox wasn't afraid to show her daredevil side early into her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly!

The musician (real name: Colson Baker) chatted with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday's episode of her daytime talk show, revealing that his "first date" with Fox involved scaling a building to reach a rooftop he wanted to show her the view from.

"That's her climbing down off of a dangerous three-story balcony, in heels," Kelly, 31, told the host of a set of photos DeGeneres referred to that showed the pair coming down from the roof.

For their second date, the couple "went swimming with sharks" in Bora Bora — and not in a contained cage, like one might expect.

"Remember when you were Dory? I was Dory," Kelly joked to DeGeneres, 63, who famously voiced the fun-loving fish in Disney and Pixar's animated film Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory. "There was nobody else but me and her."

Ellen DeGeneres -- Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

While Kelly was okay in the water at first, the "Bad Things" singer was soon brought to reality when his girlfriend alerted him to the presence of one of the predators.

"She put her goggles on [and went under the water] and was like, 'Babe, there's a shark right there,' he recalled. "And before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street. I left her in the water."

And while he may not be "a nature boy" yet, he's coming around.

"The second day we went, I committed and I swam with sharks," Kelly said.

Megan Fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

Fox, 34, and Kelly met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their relationship last summer. (The actress and her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green separated in late 2019.)

Kelly opened up about his relationship with the Transformers star in a cover interview with NYLON this past fall, explaining that it came at a time when love is not "being encouraged."

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation," he said. "And f---, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that."