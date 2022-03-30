Machine Gun Kelly Says He and Megan Fox Were 'Exorcising Some Things Out' While Doing Ayahuasca

Machine Gun Kelly talked to Jimmy Kimmel about how doing ayahuasca with Megan Fox was "one of the most important things that happened to me in my life"

Machine Gun Kelly is recalling a trip of a lifetime with fiancée Megan Fox.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 31-year-old musician gave his take on doing ayahuasca for the first time — which Fox, 35, previously opened up about, saying the experience made her feel as if she "went to Hell for eternity."

"Going [into] the third night, Megan was like 'I can't, I can't do this. I can't go back,' " said Kelly. "Her first night, [it was] rainbows [and] unicorns. It was great. Her second night, she was like, 'I don't ever want to see that again.' "

The "Bloody Valentine" hitmaker told Jimmy Kimmel of the reasoning behind their decision to partake in drinking the psychoactive tea, "We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of."

"The plant was a medicine that really went inside — you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left, it stayed there. So it was interesting," Kelly said.

Fox previously told Kimmel, 54, back in July 2021 that she and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) did ayahuasca "with indigenous people" during a trip to Costa Rica, sharing, "[There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."

When it came to the actual ceremony and drinking the ayahuasca, the Jennifer's Body actress said the experience went on for three nights and was "incredibly intense."

"Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night, I went to Hell for eternity," Fox recalled. "Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

"It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in," she added. "So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."

In Kelly's chat with Kimmel on Tuesday, he recalled being the "last person to go up and take" a cup of the tea — and, in fact, he drank the most out of everyone in the circle, as the shaman told him he had "a big shadow of darkness behind" him and needed more.

"That's some shadow. Did the shadow go away?" the host asked.

"On the third night, I remember the shaman, he had a bottle of tobacco water and he did this thing and I saw gray — it looked like sand coming from my body, and I watched it go," said Kelly. "And I was like, 'What was that? Was that me?' "