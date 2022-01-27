Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out for Art-Filled, Post-Engagement Date Night in L.A.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still basking in their post-engagement glow!

The couple — who were engaged earlier this month after a year and a half together — stepped out for an artsy date night on Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, arrived holding hands at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined event, which showed off an exhibit of original paintings inspired by Interscope musicians like Kelly, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga by famous artists in honor of Interscope Records' 30th anniversary.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer and his actress fiancée stayed by each other's side throughout the night as Kelly dished out excited high-fives to other attendees, posed in front of the painting he'd inspired and snapped a few selfies with fans.

The two also chatted with an industry executive, and Kelly discussed plans to go on a lengthy vacation, plans Fox co-signed with an enthusiastic nod.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

Together, they checked out the rest of the gallery, which was not part of the event, and took several selfies before leaving after about an hour.

A source recently told PEOPLE that "nobody was surprised" when the Tickets to My Downfall singer popped the question to the Jennifer's Body actress during a vacation in Puerto Rico.

"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider said. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."

After their engagement, the two jetted off to Italy, where Fox joined Kelly in Milan to support the star as he hit the runway to open Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show.