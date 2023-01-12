Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his proposal to fiancée Megan Fox.

"One year ago under a banyan tree," Kelly wrote on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday alongside a throwback clip of him placing the emerald part of Fox's two-stone ring on her finger.

The tree is very significant to the couple: Kelly said in his January 2022 engagement post that the couple "fell in love under" its branches.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," the Born with Horns artist, 32, added in the romantic post beside an up-close video of the emerald and diamond jewelry.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Fox also referred to the banyan tree in her own engagement announcement.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," she posted. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

In their first joint interview as a couple, Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" and said they had an instant connection when they met in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen at their nuptials. The couple is also close pals with Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, however, Fox took to Instagram to post that she was "seeking a girlfriend," and her Grammy Award-nominated fiancé, 32, had thoughts about her open call for a new romantic companion.

"Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs," Fox captioned the post, on which Kelly commented: "I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."

The Transformers actress has long been open about her sexual fluidity. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," Fox told Esquire in a 2009 June cover interview. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, 49, with whom she shares sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, almost 9, and 6-year-old Journey River. Kelly is father to 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon.