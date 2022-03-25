"No place I'd rather be on album release night than on stage," Machine Gun Kelly wrote with a clip of himself performing at Lollapalooza Brazil while celebrating the release of Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly Shares 5 Rules for Listening to His New Album — Which Features Daughter Casie and Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly has some advice for his fans.

The Mainstream Sellout artist, 31, celebrated the release of his sixth studio album on Thursday by sharing five rules for listening to his new music before taking the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil.

"I have five rules for listening to Mainstream Sellout," MGK prefaced in a video. "One, you have to listen to it once by yourself. Two, you have to listen to it in a car. Three, you have to listen to it with friends. Once, you have to listen to it in the daytime. And then last, you have to listen to it at nighttime. You can combine two and three, and listen to it in a car with friends. That also counts."

The new album features notable collaborations with 12-year-old daughter Casie and Pete Davidson on "wall of fame - interlude." The two go back-and-forth poking fun at L.A. culture on the brief, spoken track.

Kelly also reiterated his promise to drop a rap album at the end of the summer if Mainstream Sellout reaches No. 1 on the charts. "It's all on you guys to take this where it needs to go," Kelly told his fans in another clip.

MGK later shared a video of himself taking the stage in São Paulo, where the massive crowd at Lollapalooza Brazil held up the lights on their cellphones during his performance.

"No place I'd rather be on album release night than on stage," he wrote with the video.

After originally announcing the album as Born with Horns in August and getting matching tattoos with collaborator Travis Barker, Kelly changed the title to Mainstream Sellout in January. He's since announced a 52-city tour across North America and Europe to support the album, kicking off June 8 in Austin, Texas.

Kelly also dropped a music video for "maybe" feat. Bring Me the Horizon on Friday.

The musician said he's no longer "holding back" with his new music during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in October.

"It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly said. "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied [Tickets to My Downfall] and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off."