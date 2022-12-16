Machine Gun Kelly Chills with Leeches in His Belly Button: 'My Best Friends'

Machine Gun Kelly is taking an extreme approach to wellness.

The first-time Grammy Award nominee, 32, shared a short video Friday to his Instagram Story of his tatted abs with a puddle of slithering leeches covering up his belly button.

"My best friends," he wrote with the clip.

With roots in ancient Egypt, leech therapy on the navel is believed to help to detoxify the liver and digestive system, while improving blood flow.

MGK's fiancée Megan Fox should be pleased to hear it, as the couple has been known to drink each other's blood. "I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood," she wrote with their engagement announcement in January.

The Jennifer's Body star clarified that their blood-swapping is less of a vampire bloodbath and more of a drop or two for "ritual purposes only" as she spoke to British Glamour.

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she said in April. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

"I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'" Fox explained.

Fox praised her husband-to-be last month when he nabbed his first Grammy nomination, as his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout is up for best rock album.

"WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer," Fox wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this."