Machine Gun Kelly Chills with Leeches in His Belly Button: 'My Best Friends'

The rocker shared a short video Friday to his Instagram Story showing a slithering puddle of the creatures

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 16, 2022 09:16 PM
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Machine Gun Kelly is taking an extreme approach to wellness.

The first-time Grammy Award nominee, 32, shared a short video Friday to his Instagram Story of his tatted abs with a puddle of slithering leeches covering up his belly button.

"My best friends," he wrote with the clip.

With roots in ancient Egypt, leech therapy on the navel is believed to help to detoxify the liver and digestive system, while improving blood flow.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/machinegunkelly/2994843661122785340/
machine gun kelly/Instagram

MGK's fiancée Megan Fox should be pleased to hear it, as the couple has been known to drink each other's blood. "I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood," she wrote with their engagement announcement in January.

The Jennifer's Body star clarified that their blood-swapping is less of a vampire bloodbath and more of a drop or two for "ritual purposes only" as she spoke to British Glamour.

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she said in April. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

"I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'" Fox explained.

Fox praised her husband-to-be last month when he nabbed his first Grammy nomination, as his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout is up for best rock album.

"WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer," Fox wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this."

