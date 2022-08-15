Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

"it's officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears," MGK wrote on Instagram

By
Published on August 15, 2022 03:50 PM
machine gun kelly
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!

Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.

machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly. Amber Patrick

Early in the day, the 35-year-old mayor presented the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, with documents establishing the city-wide holiday at MGK's Cleveland coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee Co., during a press conference.

"Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn't know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does," Bibb told a cheering crowd in a video posted to MGK's Instagram. "And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day."

"it's officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears," MGK captioned the video. "thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland."

Bibb shared a photo posing with MGK at 27 Club Coffee Co. alongside a caption about the holiday. "Today is officially @machinegunkelly Day," wrote the mayor. "We're Cleveland till we die⚡️"

Following the press conference, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted a free tailgate event leading up to the concert called "Machine Gun Kelly Day" that featured live music from local performers and a display of one of MGK's tour outfits as well as his signed signature pink guitar.

machine gun kelly
MGK Day at the Rock &. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Before taking the stage for his final stateside tour date, MGK shared photos of the stadium as well as throwback shots taken in Cleveland to his Instagram. "from getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown," he wrote in the post's caption. "legendary. this will be the concert of all concerts 🤘🏼😈"

MGK's Cleveland show was supported by opening acts Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, 44phantom and WILLOW.

After the concert, MGK shared a video of himself rapping about Cleveland before riding across the stadium on a zip line to Instagram alongside the caption, "til i die."

Next month, the "papercuts" performer will take his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Europe, starting Sept. 17 in Denmark and wrapping Oct. 12 in the Netherlands. He'll be joined by opening acts 44phantom and Iann Dior.

Related Articles
Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.
Machine Gun Kelly Teases a Return to Rapping on His Next Album: 'That's Where My Excitement Is'
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Turns Into a Pop Punk Cat in New Music Video with blackbear
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Announces 'mainstream sellout' Summer Tour Dates
Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 29, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert
mgk and daughter
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!
Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of the movie 'Good Mourning'
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Naked Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Good Mourning' : 'Did 5 Whole Sit Ups'
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Recreates Classic 'Let Go' Album Cover in N.Y.C.: '20 Years Later…'
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Poster for Directorial Debut Starring Fiancée Megan Fox, BFF Pete Davidson
Landon Barker holds hands with rumored new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as they leave Machine Dun Kelly's Madison Square Garden afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Hold Hands Leaving Afterparty for Machine Gun Kelly's Show
Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have a Date in L.A., Plus Penélope Cruz, the Fosters and More
Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish Premiere 'Easter Sunday' , Plus Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco and More
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Goes Out in London, Plus Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and More
Travis Barker
Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized