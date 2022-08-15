Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!

Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Machine Gun Kelly. Amber Patrick

Early in the day, the 35-year-old mayor presented the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, with documents establishing the city-wide holiday at MGK's Cleveland coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee Co., during a press conference.

"Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn't know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does," Bibb told a cheering crowd in a video posted to MGK's Instagram. "And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day."

"it's officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears," MGK captioned the video. "thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland."

Bibb shared a photo posing with MGK at 27 Club Coffee Co. alongside a caption about the holiday. "Today is officially @machinegunkelly Day," wrote the mayor. "We're Cleveland till we die⚡️"

Following the press conference, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted a free tailgate event leading up to the concert called "Machine Gun Kelly Day" that featured live music from local performers and a display of one of MGK's tour outfits as well as his signed signature pink guitar.

MGK Day at the Rock &. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Before taking the stage for his final stateside tour date, MGK shared photos of the stadium as well as throwback shots taken in Cleveland to his Instagram. "from getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown," he wrote in the post's caption. "legendary. this will be the concert of all concerts 🤘🏼😈"

MGK's Cleveland show was supported by opening acts Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, 44phantom and WILLOW.

After the concert, MGK shared a video of himself rapping about Cleveland before riding across the stadium on a zip line to Instagram alongside the caption, "til i die."

Next month, the "papercuts" performer will take his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Europe, starting Sept. 17 in Denmark and wrapping Oct. 12 in the Netherlands. He'll be joined by opening acts 44phantom and Iann Dior.