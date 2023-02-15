Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses 'Disrespectful' and 'Meritless' Cheating Rumors

Sophie Lloyd is speaking out after social media users accused her of being the reason behind Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's recent troubles.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her management team said in a statement about Lloyd, who is the guitarist in Kelly's band.

The statement continued, "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Over the weekend, Fox, 36, hinted at a possible breakup with her fiancé, 32, before deactivating her account altogether.

In the comments section of her last post, however, she addressed allegations that the "Papercuts" singer was unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie — whom fans believe to be Lloyd.

Fox's final post featured a series of photos of herself as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from 2016's Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

"He probably got with Sophie," commented one fan, to which Fox responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark, joking "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a fire emoji.

Since then, Fox deleted all photos and videos of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. She also began following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with the performer for years.

The pair — who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 — was seen out together Monday in Agoura Hills, California.

That same day, a source told PEOPLE that Fox had taken off her engagement ring after an argument. On Tuesday, however, another source told PEOPLE "they are speaking and trying to work things out."

"She was never one to casually date," the source added. "She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up on their relationship."

"There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," the source said.

Last year, Lloyd joined Kelly's band for the Mainstream Sellout Tour, which hit venues including New York's Madison Square Garden and Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Since the tour's launch in June 2022, she's shared many photos of herself and the rocker's band. Most recently, Lloyd posed with Kelly and their bandmates at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Arizona on Saturday. MGK performed at the event, which Fox was notably absent from, a source told PEOPLE.