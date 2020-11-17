In his NYLON cover story, the "Bad Things" musician also opened up about his rough upbringing and why he feels love isn't encouraged in this day and age

Machine Gun Kelly Says Finding Girlfriend Megan Fox Took Him 'Out of the Fast Lane'

Machine Gun Kelly is on top of the world.

Chatting with NYLON for their latest cover story, the rapper-turned-punk star opened up about life since releasing his Tickets to My Downfall album in September and beginning his relationship with actress Megan Fox earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so happy right now," the 30-year-old told the outlet in an interview where he opened up about his rough upbringing where he "was like the wind, with no guidance or care."

"There's a beauty and a rawness to the streets of lower-class suburbia," he added. "I had a f—k-you attitude, in and out with drugs and cops."

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Alex Harper/NYLON

Adding that he hasn't "been understood since the time I came out of the womb," the star explained that he always believed he'd reach success.

"I'd be working at a fast-food spot talking about I'm going to grow up and be a superstar and people were like, 'You make no sense,'" he said. "Hello to them now!"

Image zoom MGK on the cover of NYLON | Credit: Alex Harper/NYLON

The star also opened up about his newfound love with the Transformers actress, 34, explaining that it came at a time when love is not "being encouraged."

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite: everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation," he said. "And f—, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that."

"So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash—I love that it can evolve into that," he added about Fox.

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Alex Harper/NYLON

The two met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their relationship over the summer. (Fox and her husband of 10 years Brian Austen Green separated late last year.)

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Alex Harper/NYLON

Last month, the musician told NME that he was "in a drunken stuper" while he recorded his new album until he met Fox.

"I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person," he told the outlet. "There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life."