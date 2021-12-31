Machine Gun Kelly Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants in Viral Clip

The Born with Horns artist, 31, was the answer to an $800 clue this week on Jeopardy! , under the category "MUSICAL 3-INITIALers," but none of the contestants appeared to know of the multi-hyphenate celeb (né Colson Baker ).

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," all-time champ and co-host Ken Jennings said to silence, which was promptly broken up by that cursed "stumper" triple beep. "Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently," Jennings, 47, then remarked to the contestants, who didn't even recognize the photo that was paired with the clue.