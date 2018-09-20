Machine Gun Kelly Says He Apologized to Eminem ‘Six Years Ago’ for Comment About Daughter Hailie

Machine Gun Kelly is continuing to shed light on his feud with Eminem.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, Kelly, 28, claimed that he already apologized to the 45-year-old rapper six years ago, shortly after he shared a tweet about Eminem’s beloved daughter, Hailie Scott.

“Truth be told, we had handled it behind the scenes six years ago,” Kelly claimed during the interview, adding that while he didn’t speak to Eminem directly, he did speak with the rapper’s manager and agreed to take the message down.

While the “Bad Things” rapper did not go into the specifics about what he wrote at the time, he remarked, “You know what I said.”

“Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as f—, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” Kelly reportedly tweeted in 2012.

Kelly went on to add that while many took offense to the tweet, as Hailie was underage at the time, he “didn’t know how old she was” and was merely reacting after seeing a headline about how “this person that we had known through records is all grown up.”

“I didn’t feel like it was disrespectful, but I’m a father, I have a nine-year-old daughter, I get it 100 percent,” he continued.

Kelly also went on to share what he really thought of Eminem’s latest attempt to come for him.

“ ‘Killshot’ was a legshot,” Kelly dismissively remarked, adding that while he had been planning on releasing new material directed towards Em, after “Killshot” was released he decided to “put that s— back in the holster.”

“F— you. You blew it,” he added, before sharing that he was “already over it.”

Touching on his ongoing feud with rapper G-Eazy, Kelly also said he had “absolutely” hooked up with Halsey — G-Eazy’s girlfriend, whom he recently got back together with.

While the bad blood between Slim Shady and Kelly had been brewing for years, their public feud kicked off in August, after Em fired shots at Kelly on “Not Alike,” a track off his new “surprise” album Kamikaze.

“And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f— you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f— don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” he rapped on the song.

Kelly fired back days later, dropping the song “Rap Devil.” On the track, he claims Eminem had him barred from his radio channel, Shade 45, among other accusations.

Explaining why he came out with the song, Kelly wrote, “im doing the same s— you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil,” he continued.

Never one to stay quiet, Em went on to explain that Kelly’s comments about his daughter were just the tip of the iceberg where their feud was concerned.

“The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is… first what he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45, or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—ing think about you? You know how many f—ing rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f—ing conversation,” he said during an interview with Sway Calloway.

Eminem elaborated on what he considers the Catch-22 of rap feuds — wanting to get the last word in without giving the “enemy” extra publicity.

“Now, I’m in this f—ing weird thing because I’m like I have to answer this motherf—er and every time I do that, it makes that person—as irrelevant as people say I am in hip hop, I make them bigger by getting into this thing where I’m like, I want to destroy him, but I also don’t want to make him bigger because now you’re a f—ing enemy. I’ll leave it at that.”