Machine Gun Kelly Announces mainstream sellout Summer Tour Dates

Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the road!

Ahead of mainstream sellout's release, his forthcoming studio album, Kelly announced he would be embarking on a North American and European tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in June in Austin, Texas and will conclude in October in the Netherlands — with tickets going on sale Friday. Kelly, 31, will also have exciting guests joining him on tour, including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

Kelly's highly anticipated album, mainstream sellout, drops on Friday and will include previously released singles "maybe," "emo girl," "thought it was," and "ay!." The album follows Kelly's 2020 album tickets to my downfall.

Earlier this month, Kelly released a music video to his collaboration titled "ay!" with Lil Wayne. In the single, he tapped into his hip-hop roots and rapped.

Machine Gun Kelly tour mainstream sellout Tour Poster | Credit: Live Nation

In the music video opening, the musician is seen in what appears to be a dressing room with various clothing racks in the background. He is on the phone with someone and asks them to "call the boys up" to "see if we can shoot this video for 'ay!'" because it "comes out in the morning."

Backed by his crew, the group makes various eccentric, rockstar-like outfit changes as they vibe to the lyrics of the catchy tune. One of the outfit changes includes the hoodie for mainstream sellout. At one point, Kelly's face is creepily morphed in close-up as he sings along, with his mouth replacing both of his eyeballs.

In January, Kelly revealed he changed the name of the album after he and Barker, 46, had already gotten matching tattoos of the original name, born with horns.

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship

"My bad," he captioned a video of his confession on Instagram.

He sat next to Barker in the clip as he prepared to break the news. "Ok, we're friends no matter what, right?" he asked, to which the Blink-182 drummer said "of course" before they shared a fist bump.

"Remember when we got ... the new album name tattooed on her arms?" he asked, before cutting to a throwback clip of them showing off their "born with horns" tattoos.

The friends appear to be just as in tune as ever, as Barker appeared to guess the big news. "You changed the..." he started before bursting out into laughter with Kelly, who confirmed: "I'm changing the album name."

Meanwhile, the musician said he's no longer "holding back" with his new music during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in October.